Trump ‘shoot someone’ boast tops 2016 list of notable quotes

Donald Trump’s boast on the campaign trail that he could “shoot somebody” and not lose any voters tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2016.

Sound bites from the presidential campaign dominated the 11th annual “Yale Book of Quotations” list from Fred Shapiro, an associate director of the library. He chooses quotes that are famous or revealing of the spirit of the times, and not necessarily eloquent or admirable.

The list includes quotes from each of the national party conventions. At the Republicans’ gathering in Cleveland, it was Mr. Trump saying- “I alone can fix it.” At the Democrats’ convention a week later, it was Khizr Khan, the father of an American soldier killed in Iraq, addressing Mr. Trump and saying- “You have sacrificed nothing and no one.”

