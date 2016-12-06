Trump’s deal making skill to resolve Kashmir issue: Pence

U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence speaks to the media outside Trump Tower in New York U.S., on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

US Vice President-elect Mike Pence has stated that Donald Trump could use his “extraordinary deal-making skills” to reduce tensions around the world and resolve problems, including the Kashmir issue.

Dunya News cited Mr. Pence as saying in an interview with the NBC Newsthat the new US administration intends to be “fully engaged” in South Asia and with India and Pakistan on issues such as Kashmir to promote peace and security in the region.

“I think in president-elect Donald Trump you’ve got someone, who is prepared to advance America’s interests here at home, to rebuild this economy, to fight for American jobs,” he said.

“But I think you’re also going to see an energetic leadership in the world, prepared to engage and to look for ways that he can bring those extraordinary deal-making skills to bear on lessening tensions and solving problems in the world,” he added.

Referring to recent tensions between India and Pakistan, Mr. Pence said Mr. Trump wanted to make sure that both countries “know that when this administration takes office, that we intend to be fully engaged in the region and fully engaged with both nations to advance peace and security”.

Mr. Pence further said there had “been great tension between India and Pakistan in recent days. It’s resulted in violence along the Kashmir region”.

During his conversations with leaders of India and Pakistan, Mr. Trump had expressed “a desire for continued US engagement on building the relationship with both of those countries”.