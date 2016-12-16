Trump’s Israel ambassador pick hopes to shift embassy to Jerusalem

more-in

A vocal opponent of a two-state solution and a supporter of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, David Friedman, has been named the U.S. ambassador to Israel by President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday.

Echoing a campaign promise that Mr. Trump has repeated many times, Mr. Friedman vowed to work towards shifting the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which could be seen as an endorsement of Israel’s claim over the entire city, overlooking the Palestinian desire to have part of the city as the capital of a future state that they strive for. Considering the complexities, most countries including the U.S. and India have their embassies in Tel Aviv, 67 km northwest of Jerusalem.

“I intend to work tirelessly to strengthen the unbreakable bond between our two countries and advance the cause of peace within the region, and look forward to doing this from the U.S. embassy in Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem,” Mr. Friedman said.

In March, at the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Mr. Trump had promised to shift the embassy to “the eternal capital of the Jewish state.”

The Jerusalem Embassy Act passed by the U.S Congress in 1995 required the country’s embassy to be shifted by 1999 but Presidents since then have used executive authority to avoid it. The existing waiver signed by Barack Obama on December 1 will end on May 31, 2017. Bill Clinton and George W Bush had promised during campaigns to move the embassy but developed cold feet once in office. But Mr. Trump will live up to his words, his advisers have reiterated since his election. "He made it very clear during the campaign, Hugh, and as president-elect I've heard him repeat it several times privately, if not publicly,” Kellyanne Conway, an adviser, said on Monday.

Mr. Friedman’s selection has upset some Jewish groups in the U.S. "As someone who has been a leading American friend of the settlement movement, who lacks any diplomatic or policy credentials and who has attacked liberal Jews who support two states….Friedman should be beyond the pale for senators considering who should represent the United States in Israel," Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of the Left-leaning Jewish group J Street said in a statement.

Mr. Friedman, an attorney who worked on Mr. Trump’s bankruptcy cases, has been adviser to his presidential campaign on the U.S.-Israel relationship. “The bond between Israel and the United States runs deep, and I will ensure there is no daylight between us when I’m President. As the ambassador …(Mr) Friedman will maintain the special relationship between our two countries. He has been a long-time friend and trusted advisor to me. His strong relationships in Israel will form the foundation of his diplomatic mission and be a tremendous asset to our country as we strengthen the ties with our allies and strive for peace in the Middle East. Nothing is more critical than protecting the security of our citizens at home and abroad,” Mr. Trump said the statement announcing the new ambassador.