Top Indian-American real estate executive calls on Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump in this file photo. | Photo Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has had a meeting with a top Indian-American real estate executive from Chicago, amid reports of him joining the new administration.

Sandeep Mathrani (54), Chief Executive Officer of General Growth Properties, called on Mr. Trump at the Trump Tower in New York on Monday.

The presidential transition team, except for announcing the scheduled meeting, did not issue a readout of the meeting.

Local media reports speculated that Mr. Mathrani could join the Trump administration.

According to Chicago Business, Mr. Mathrani earned $39.2 million last year, more than any other CEO of a US real estate investment trust. He joined General Growth in 2011.

With a market capitalisation of nearly $23 billion, General Growth is the second-biggest mall owner in the country.