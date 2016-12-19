Three people hurt in shooting in Zurich: reports

Police secure the area in front of the Islamic centre, in Zurich on Monday. A Zurich police official says a gunman has injured several people in Switzerland’s largest city.

Three people were hurt in a shooting at an Islamic centre in central Zurich on Monday, the Blick newspaper reported.

Zurich Police confirmed some people had been hurt in the vicinity of the centre, but gave no more details.

Swiss media said police had sealed off the area. The 20 Minuten newspaper said a suspect was on the run after the incident near the main train station in Switzerland’s financial capital.