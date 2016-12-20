This is a terrorist act, says Moscow

This handout picture taken on November 16, 2016 and released on December 19, 2016 by the Russian Foreign Ministry, shows Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Ankara, who has been shot dead on December 19, 2016 in a gun attack during a public event in Ankara. A gunman crying "Aleppo" and "revenge" shot Karlov while he was visiting an art exhibition in Ankara on December 19, witnesses and media reports said. The Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency said the gunman had been "neutralised" in a police operation, without giving further details. / AFP PHOTO / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / Handout / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Russian Ambassador to Ankara died on Monday after being shot in the Turkish capital, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said, describing the incident as a “terrorist act”.

“Today in Ankara as a result of an attack the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov received wounds that he died from,” Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in televised comments.

“We qualify what happened as a terrorist act,” she said. “The murderers will be punished. “Today this issue will be raised at the UN Security Council. Terrorism will not win out.”

‘Don’t forget Aleppo’

The gunman, identified by the Ankara Mayor as a Turkish policeman, shot the Ambassador at an Ankara art exhibition, shouting “Don’t forget Aleppo”.

Russia and Turkey have both been involved in the conflict in Syria, which borders Turkey. Turkey has been a staunch opponent of President Bashar al-Assad, while Russia has deployed troops and its air force in support of the Syrian leader.

The U.S. State Department, involved in diplomatic contacts with Russia in an attempt to resolve a refugee crisis unfolding around the city of Aleppo, condemned the attack.

Tensions have escalated in recent weeks as Russian-backed Syrian forces have fought for control of the eastern part of Aleppo, triggering a stream of refugees.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack. Islamic State militants have been active in Turkey and carried out several bomb attacks on Turkish targets over the last year.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russia’s Vladimir Putin after the shooting, CNN Turk reported.

The shooting took place at the Cagdas Sanatlar Merkezi, a major art exhibition hall in the Cankaya district of Ankara where most foreign embassies are located including Russia's mission. “It happened during the opening of an exhibition,” Hurriyet daily correspondent Hasim Kilic, who was at the scene, told AFP. “When the Ambassador was delivering a speech, a tall man wearing a suit, fired into the air first and then took aim at the Ambassador.” Protesters in Turkey have held Moscow responsible for human rights violations in Aleppo.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu was at the scene to supervise a police operation, Turkish television said.

Turkey and Russia saw relations plunge to their worst levels since the Cold War last year when a Turkish jet shot down a Russian war plane over Syria.

Moscow-Ankara ties

But the rhetoric has warmed considerably since a reconciliation deal was signed earlier this year and a Russian and Turkish-brokered deal has helped the evacuation of citizens from Aleppo in the last days.

The attack comes a day before Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran, Mr. Assad's other key ally, were to hold unprecedented tripartite talks on the Syria conflict in Moscow.

A Turkish official on Monday denied Ankara had forged any secret “bargain” with Moscow over the future of Syria, despite the improving cooperation that led to the deal for evacuations from Aleppo. –AFP, Reuters