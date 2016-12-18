Third strong quake in two weeks hits off Solomon Islands

In this December 9, 2016 picture, a man stands alongside a building belonging to the World Vision aid organisation that was damaged by an earthquake in Kirakira on the Solomon Islands. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the Solomon Islands on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the third strong tremor off the Pacific nation in less than two weeks.

The quake hit at 4.46 p.m. (0546 GMT) at a depth of 39 kilometres about 83 kilometres west-northwest of Kirakira, the USGS added.

On December 10 a 6.9-magnitude quake struck off Kirakira. The previous day a 7.7-magnitude tremor triggered severe shaking and a tsunami warning, although there were no reports of serious damage.