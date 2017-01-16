Theresa May to call for national unity in major speech

more-in

Prime Minister Theresa May will use a major speech on Brexit next week to call on Britons to reject the acrimony of last year’s referendum and unite around the vision of a Britain more open to the world, her office said on Sunday.

Ms. May intends to kick off the formal process of negotiating the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU) by the end of March, but has given little away about what deal she will be seeking, frustrating some investors, businesses and lawmakers.

She is due to make a speech in London on Tuesday before an audience including foreign diplomats as well as Britain’s own Brexit negotiating team and other senior officials, Ms. May’s Downing Street office said in a statement.