The devastation at the Mexico fireworks market

December 22, 2016 12:46 IST

December 22, 2016 12:46 IST

The San Pablito fireworks market, well stocked for the holidays and bustling with hundreds of shoppers, was destroyed in a powerful chain-reaction explosion that ripped through its stalls, killing at least 31 people and leaving dozens badly burned. Text: Agencies

more-in

More In News Multimedia Photos International

Related Articles