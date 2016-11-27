Thai town lays out a banquet for macaques
AFP
Lopburi (Thailand) It is a feast fit for a monkey king. On Sunday, the central Thai town of Lopburi put on a five-star banquet for its hundreds of macaque inhabitants, sparking a mass simian food fight.
November 27, 2016 23:18 IST
Monkeys climb on tourists during the annual Monkey Buffet Festival at the Phra Prang Sam Yot temple in Thailand, on Sunday
Thailand has long assimilated Hindu traditions and lore from its pre-Buddhist era.
