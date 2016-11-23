Terror may visit Christmas markets in Europe, warns U.S.

more-in

Says it has ‘credible information’ that IS and al-Qaeda are planning attacks during the ‘upcoming holiday season.’

The United States has warned its citizens that Europe is at a “heightened risk of terror attacks” at its Christmas markets and other seasonal holiday events.

The U.S. State Department said it had “credible information” that the Islamic State (IS) and Al Qaeda were planning attacks and focusing on the “upcoming holiday season,” reported the Telegraph.

Travel advisory

The State Department warned American travellers to exercise caution at “holiday festivals, events and outdoor markets.” The travel warning was issued as the U.S. military said it expected the IS to resort to more traditional terrorist attacks.

“We don’t think they are going to become an organisation that no longer presents a danger once Raqqa and Mosul are taken away,” said Col John Dorrian, the spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition against the IS.

Message: lone wolf attacks likely

“What they are going to do is devolve into the type of terror organisation that we’ve known they were all along and continue to try to do external operations and try to motivate lone wolf attackers,”

The State Department warning was released a week after the one-year anniversary of the 2015 Paris attacks, which killed 130 people across the French capital.

It does not mention any specific countries as being particularly at risk but notes that 2015 saw attacks in Belgium, France, Germany, and Turkey.