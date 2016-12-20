Terror in Europe: A timeline
With Berlin and Zurich joining the list of European cities targeted by extremist groups, we take a look at major attacks in the continent, since Madrid in 2004.
Timeline
March 2004 - Madrid, Spain
191 people were killed and over 600 were injured when a train line in Madrid was targeted. The Abu Hafs al-Masri Brigade, as part of the al-Qaeda took responsibility for the attack.
October 2004 - Paris, France
Bomb attack against the Indonesian Embassy in Paris by Algerian militants.
July 2005 - London, United Kingdom
Suicide bombers attacked a bus and three underground trains in London, killing 52 people. al-Qaeda took responsibility.
July 2011 - Oslo, Norway
The lone-wolf attack by Anders Breivik claimed a total of 77 lives and left over 300 injured.
July 2012 - Burgas, Bulgaria
A suicide bomber attack, the attack was aimed at Israeli tourists on a bus in Bulgaria. Five tourists and the bus driver were killed.
May 2014 - Brussels, Belgium
A lone gunman, claiming allegiance to the Islamic State, opened fire in the Jewish museum at Brussels, killing four persons.
January 2015 - Paris, France
Two terrorists with assault rifles attacked the office of Charlie Hebdo, a French satirical magazine, and killed 11 of the staffers.
November 2015 - Paris, France
Islamic State terrorists used suicide bombers and also opened fire at a football stadium, a concert and a cafe, killing over a 100.
March 2016 - Brussels, Belgium
Two explosions at the Brussels Airport killed 13, while another explosion at the Maelbeek metro station left another 20 dead.
July 2016 - Nice, France
A cargo truck was deliberately driven into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the holiday city of Nice, killing 86 people and injuring over 400 others.
July 2016 - Munich, Germany
A lone gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Munich, killing nine persons. He was later shot dead by the authorities.
December 2016 - Berlin, Germany
A truck ploughed into the crowd at a Christmas market in Berlin killing 12 and injuring over 50 persons.
December 2016 - Zurich, Switzerland
A man opened fire at an Islamic centre in Zurich injuring three people.
