Terror in Europe: A timeline

A man reads the latest edition of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo with the title "One year on, The assassin still on the run" on a cafe terrasse in Nice, France. | Photo Credit: Reuters

With Berlin and Zurich joining the list of European cities targeted by extremist groups, we take a look at major attacks in the continent, since Madrid in 2004.

Timeline

March 2004 - Madrid, Spain

191 people were killed and over 600 were injured when a train line in Madrid was targeted. The Abu Hafs al-Masri Brigade, as part of the al-Qaeda took responsibility for the attack.

October 2004 - Paris, France

Bomb attack against the Indonesian Embassy in Paris by Algerian militants.

July 2005 - London, United Kingdom

Suicide bombers attacked a bus and three underground trains in London, killing 52 people. al-Qaeda took responsibility.

July 2011 - Oslo, Norway

The lone-wolf attack by Anders Breivik claimed a total of 77 lives and left over 300 injured.

July 2012 - Burgas, Bulgaria

A suicide bomber attack, the attack was aimed at Israeli tourists on a bus in Bulgaria. Five tourists and the bus driver were killed.

May 2014 - Brussels, Belgium

A lone gunman, claiming allegiance to the Islamic State, opened fire in the Jewish museum at Brussels, killing four persons.

January 2015 - Paris, France

Two terrorists with assault rifles attacked the office of Charlie Hebdo, a French satirical magazine, and killed 11 of the staffers.

November 2015 - Paris, France

Islamic State terrorists used suicide bombers and also opened fire at a football stadium, a concert and a cafe, killing over a 100.

March 2016 - Brussels, Belgium

Two explosions at the Brussels Airport killed 13, while another explosion at the Maelbeek metro station left another 20 dead.

July 2016 - Nice, France

A cargo truck was deliberately driven into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the holiday city of Nice, killing 86 people and injuring over 400 others.

July 2016 - Munich, Germany

A lone gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Munich, killing nine persons. He was later shot dead by the authorities.

December 2016 - Berlin, Germany

A truck ploughed into the crowd at a Christmas market in Berlin killing 12 and injuring over 50 persons.

December 2016 - Zurich, Switzerland

A man opened fire at an Islamic centre in Zurich injuring three people.

