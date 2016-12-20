International

Terror in Europe: A timeline

A man reads the latest edition of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo with the title "One year on, The assassin still on the run" on a cafe terrasse in Nice, France.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

With Berlin and Zurich joining the list of European cities targeted by extremist groups, we take a look at major attacks in the continent, since Madrid in 2004.

Timeline

March 2004 - Madrid, Spain

191 people were killed and over 600 were injured when a train line in Madrid was targeted. The Abu Hafs al-Masri Brigade, as part of the al-Qaeda took responsibility for the attack.

October 2004 - Paris, France

Bomb attack against the Indonesian Embassy in Paris by Algerian militants.

July 2005 - London, United Kingdom

Suicide bombers attacked a bus and three underground trains in London, killing 52 people. al-Qaeda took responsibility.

July 2011 - Oslo, Norway

The lone-wolf attack by Anders Breivik claimed a total of 77 lives and left over 300 injured.

July 2012 - Burgas, Bulgaria

A suicide bomber attack, the attack was aimed at Israeli tourists on a bus in Bulgaria. Five tourists and the bus driver were killed.

May 2014 - Brussels, Belgium

A lone gunman, claiming allegiance to the Islamic State, opened fire in the Jewish museum at Brussels, killing four persons.

January 2015 - Paris, France

Two terrorists with assault rifles attacked the office of Charlie Hebdo, a French satirical magazine, and killed 11 of the staffers.

November 2015 - Paris, France

Islamic State terrorists used suicide bombers and also opened fire at a football stadium, a concert and a cafe, killing over a 100.

March 2016 - Brussels, Belgium

Two explosions at the Brussels Airport killed 13, while another explosion at the Maelbeek metro station left another 20 dead.

July 2016 - Nice, France

A cargo truck was deliberately driven into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the holiday city of Nice, killing 86 people and injuring over 400 others.

July 2016 - Munich, Germany

A lone gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Munich, killing nine persons. He was later shot dead by the authorities.

December 2016 - Berlin, Germany

A truck ploughed into the crowd at a Christmas market in Berlin killing 12 and injuring over 50 persons.

December 2016 - Zurich, Switzerland

A man opened fire at an Islamic centre in Zurich injuring three people.

Click on the locations for details.

Post a Comment
More In International
armed conflict
act of terror
terrorism (crime)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2016 3:38:12 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/Terror-in-Europe-A-timeline/article16910920.ece

© The Hindu