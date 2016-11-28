Syrian Army seizes northeast Aleppo

Searching for succour: Syrian people flee rebel-held eastern neighbourhoods of Aleppo into the Sheikh Maqsoud area that is controlled by Kurdish fighters. — Photo: AP | Photo Credit: Uncredited

Rebels have seen their territory fall steadily to government control since Russia intervened

Syria’s rebels lost all the northern neighbourhoods of their stronghold in east Aleppo on Monday, as the army made significant advances in its offensive to recapture the entire city.

The regime’s gains have prompted an exodus of desperate civilians, most fleeing to districts held by the government or Kurdish forces, others heading south into areas still under Opposition control.

The rebel losses suggested it would only be a matter of time before all of east Aleppo — held by the opposition since 2012 — is back in government hands.

The loss of the city’s east would be a potentially devastating blow for the rebels, who have seen their territory fall steadily under government control since Russia began an intervention to bolster President Bashar al-Assad in September 2015.

‘Worst defeat’

On Monday, government forces seized the Sakhur, Haydariya and Sheikh Khodr districts, while Kurdish fighters took the Sheikh Fares neighbourhood from rebels, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said. “This is their [the rebels’] worst defeat since they seized half the city in 2012,” said Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman.

The advances left all of northeast Aleppo under government control.

On Sunday night, the Observatory said nearly 10,000 civilians had fled the east, with around 6,000 moving to the Kurdish-held Sheikh Maqsud neighbourhood and 4,000 to government-held west Aleppo.

State television showed footage of families disembarking from the green coaches regularly used to transport civilians and surrendering rebels from territory retaken by the government.

Kurdish officials published a video they said showed civilians crossing a field and arriving in Sheikh Maqsud, where local forces helped people lift baggage over a makeshift berm as they arrived.

Syria’s Kurds are officially aligned with neither the government nor the rebels, but the Opposition views them as effectively allied with the regime in its bid to recapture Aleppo city. — AFP