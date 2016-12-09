Syria takes most of rebel-held Aleppo

more-in

The Syrian army pressed an offensive in Aleppo on Friday with ground fighting and air strikes in a bid to retake all of the city’s besieged rebel-held east that would bring victory in the civil war closer for President Bashar al-Assad.

“The advance is going according to plan and is sometimes faster than expected,” a Syrian military source told Reuters, adding that the Syrian army and its allies had recaptured 32 of east Aleppo’s 40 neighbourhoods, about 85 per cent of the area.

The army and its allies tried to advance on two fronts, a Turkey-based official with the Jabha Shamiya rebel group said.

The Russian military said on Friday it had helped more than8,000 Syrian citizens flee parts of eastern Aleppo still controlled by rebels in the last 24 hours. — Reuters