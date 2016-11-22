Strong quake hits northeastern Japan, tsunami warning issued

more-in

A strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Japan early Tuesday, the USGS said, while Japanese authorities issued a tsunami warning for the region's coast including Fukushima Prefecture.

A three metre tsunami could hit the northeastern coast, Japan's Meteorological Agency said, including Fukushima — home to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, site of one of the world's worst nuclear disasters.

So far, several tsunami waves, the biggest measuring 90 cm have hit the northeastern coast, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the 6.9 magnitude quake, at a shallow depth of 11.3 km, struck shortly before 6 a.m. (2.30 a.m. IST, Tuesday) in the Pacific off Fukushima.

Japan's meteorological agency had earlier estimated the quake's magnitude at 7.3.

While the quake also shook buildings in Tokyo, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Initial reports said there appeared to be no significant damage to the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

An announcer on public broadcaster NHK urged residents along the coast to move to high ground.

"Please flee immediately," the male voice said, with great urgency.

The vast majority of deaths in the 2011 disaster resulted from the tsunami, and NHK told viewers to heed the lessons of that day.