Spurt in anti-Muslim hate crimes set the stage for Trump’s campaign

more-in

The highest number of anti-Muslim incidents since 2001 set the stage for President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign in 2015, an analysis of Federal Bureau of Investigation’s crime data shows. There were 91 reported cases of serious assaults in the U.S. resulting from bias against the community in 2015, only two less than the 93 reported in 2001, immediately following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Incidents of intimidation were also the highest in 2015 since 2001 – 120 and 296 respectively, shows the analysis by Pew Research Centre. Overall, there were 257 incidents of anti-Muslim hate crimes in the U.S. in 2015, which is a 67 percent increase from the previous year, said the Pew report.

Another trend that shows up in the analysis is that while most anti-Muslim crimes target people, most hate crimes against other communities such as Jews or Catholics target their properties. FBI collects data on hate crimes from 15,000 law enforcement agencies.