Snowden still has contacts with Russian intelligence: U.S. House report

Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden “has had and continues to have contact” with Russian intelligence services, according to a newly declassified U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee report released on Thursday.

The Pentagon found 13 undisclosed “high risk” security issues caused by Mr. Snowden’s release to media outlets of tens of thousands of the U.S. eavesdropping agency’s most sensitive documents, the report said.

If China or Russia obtained access to information on eight of the 13 issues, “American troops will be at greater risk in any future conflict,” said the report, which contained a table outlining the “issues,” but like large portions of the document,was blacked out.

Mr. Snowden criticised the report on Twitter, saying it was “rifled with obvious falsehoods” and presented no evidence that his disclosures were made “with harmful intent, foreign influence, or harm.”

In a largely redacted section titled ‘Foreign Influence’, the House report said that “since Snowden’s arrival in Moscow, he has had, and continues to have, contact with Russian intelligence services.” The 37-page report was completed in September.

It called Snowden’s leaks “the largest and most damaging public release” of top-secret materials in U.S. intelligence history.

The report was released at a tense time in Washington over U.S. government charges of Russia hacking of the U.S. presidential election.

The report also contained criticism of the U.S. intelligence community’s responses to Snowden’s disclosures, saying it failed to thoroughly review all of the documents he released or to implement sufficient safeguards against future unauthorised leakers. — Reuters