Ships, jets, giant crowd mark Pearl Harbor anniversary event

A Navy sailor salutes the USS Arizona memorial as the USS Halsey passes by the memorial, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended a ceremony at Kilo Pier to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor. | Photo Credit: AP

Thousands observed a moment of silence and watched jets streak across the clear blue sky at a ceremony at Pearl Harbor, marking the 75th anniversary of the attack that plunged the United States into World War II and left more than 2,300 service people dead.

The crowd bowed their heads on Wednesday at the precise moment decades ago when Japanese planes began their assault on the U.S. naval base at the harbor. And they stood and clapped when a few dozen survivors joined active-duty servicemen and women and National Park Service rangers in dedicating wreaths to those killed.

Attendees also gave a lengthy ovation to Adm Harry Harris of the U.S. Pacific Command when he spoke in favor of standing for the national anthem.

“You can bet that the men and women we honour today and those who died that fateful morning 75 years ago never took a knee and never failed to stand whenever they heard our national anthem being played,” Harris said to nearly a minute of clapping, whistles and whoops.

The anniversary is tribute to “what freedom does when it is faced with fascism,” said Paul Hilliard of the National World War II Museum.

“America went abroad to gain freedom for millions of other people,” said Hilliard, a Marine veteran and one of several dignitaries and officials who presented wreaths for the fallen at a memorial over the sunken hull of USS Arizona. “We are kind of unique. We are an exceptional nation.”

Wednesday’s ceremony started with the USS Halsey sounding its whistle to mark the start of the moment of silence at 7:55 AM. It ended with F-22 fighter jets flying in formation overhead.

Harris told the crowd that the servicemen attacked at Pearl Harbor “engaged the enemy as best they could,” and there is sorrow for those who died.

“Yet we are also inspired by their great gift to the world the gift of freedom itself,” he said.

His comments about the national anthem come after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others have knelt through the song in recent months to protest police brutality and the treatment of minorities, drawing criticism and acclaim alike.

Reached later, Pacific Command spokesman Robert Shuford said Harris’ remarks “speak for themselves.”

The event wrapped up with Marines firing a gun salute and the Pacific Fleet band playing taps.

Laura Stoller accompanied her adoptive grandfather and Pearl Harbor survivor Stan VanHoose of Beloit, Wisconsin, to the ceremony. At one point, she watched as crowds jostled for autographs and photos with survivors.

“All of these men who for so long didn’t get the recognition they deserve they’re soaking it up. And it’s so fun to see,” Stoller said.

VanHoose, 96, served on the USS Maryland.

Fellow survivor Jim Downing of Colorado Springs, Colorado, said he returns to Hawaii for the anniversary commemorations to be with his shipmates.