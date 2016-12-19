Seat swap saved my life, says Brazilian footballer

more-in

Alan Ruschel, a defender with Brazil’s Chapecoense football club who miraculously survived the plane crash which wiped out most of the team last month, says a seat swap saved his life. During his first press conference since last month’s disaster, Mr. Ruschel said on Saturday he would do “everything” to get back on the pitch when he has recovered from his injuries.

He was one of just six people to emerge alive from the airliner that slammed November 28 into a mountainside near Medellin, Colombia, where the side had been due to play the final of the Copa Sudamericana regional tournament.

Mr. Ruschel (27) said a twist of fate made the difference: a request from club director Cadu Gaucho to change seats and move further up the aircraft. Goalkeeper Jackson Follmann also called him to move up and sit next to him. “Then I left the back and I went and sat by Follmann. That’s what I remember,” he said. Mr. Follmann also survived, although he had to have a leg amputated. Seventy-one people died.

Meanwhile, a co-pilot’s attorney said the pilot in the plane crash had not flown enough hours to pilot commercial flights. “We have been able to demonstrate that pilot Miguel Quiroga had not completed the training hours required” to fly commercially, Omar Duran, attorney for the family of copilot Fernando Goytia — who, like Quiroga died in the crash — said. — AFP