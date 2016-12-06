Saudi sentences 15 to death over ‘Iranian spy cell’

more-in

A court in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday sentenced 15 people to death and several others to prison terms in a case involving an alleged Iranian spy cell, a sign of the continuing tension between the two West Asian powers.

A Riyadh criminal court handed down its ruling to the 32 people who were charged, including 30 Saudis, one Iranian and one Afghan national. Their names were not made public. Amnesty International criticised the proceedings as “a travesty of justice and a serious violation of human rights”.

Saudi state media had reported in February that those charged were accused of establishing a spy ring in collaboration with Iranian intelligence and providing Iran with sensitive information on the Saudi military. The reports also said theywere charged with seeking to commit acts of sabotage against Saudi interests. — AP