Sarkozy knocked out of French presidential race

The former French President was beaten into third place after a stunning upset by Francois Fillon, who served as his Prime Minister, with the veteran Alain Juppe finishing second.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy crashed out of the presidential election on Sunday, suffering a humiliating defeat in the first round of the right-wing primary.

The surprise result puts Mr. Fillon in a commanding position for next Sunday’s second round of a contest that is widely expected to decide France’s next leader.

With the French left-wing in disarray, the right-wing candidate is tipped to face — and beat — far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the presidential run-off next May.

But after a wave of populism saw British voters choose to leave the European Union and swept Donald Trump to the White House, no-one is writing off Ms. Le Pen’s chances.

Major upset

In a major upset, Mr. Fillon, a pro-business conservative, took more than 44 per cent of the vote compared to around 28 per cent for Mr. Juppe, a former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. Mr. Sarkozy’s hopes of winning back the presidency were crushed as he scored just 21 per cent, according to near-complete results. Mr. Sarkozy immediately endorsed Mr. Fillon and said he would now withdraw from political life.

“I fought for my beliefs with passion... I did not manage to convince the voters,” he told supporters.“I have great respect for Alain Juppe, but Francois Fillon’s political choices are closer to mine,” Mr. Sarkozy added.