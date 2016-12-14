SOS from Aleppo on social media

more-in

Aleppo has been ravaged by a military confrontation between the Syrian opposition and the armed forces of the Syrian government, backed by the Hezbollah and Russia, for four years. The civil war that erupted in 2012, has led to widespread destruction in the city, and since September, the airstrikes and attacks on civilians have intensified with greater effort as part of the effort to corner rebel groups.

Several citizens from Aleppo have meanwhile taken to popular social media sites – Twitter and Facebook - to transmit their distress messages. These messages have aided people in other countries to reach out to the suffering masses in Syria and also aided evacuation efforts in East Aleppo after Syrian rebels called for a truce last week. But, select media reports have pointed to the truce being violated as airstrikes and bombings continued in Aleppo.

1. Seven-year-old Bana Alabed has been tweeting:

My name is Bana, I'm 7 years old. I am talking to the world now live from East #Aleppo. This is my last moment to either live or die. - Bana — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 13, 2016 My dad is injured now. I am crying.-Bana #Aleppo — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 12, 2016 Final message - people are dying since last night. I am very surprised I am tweeting right now & still alive. - Fatemah #Aleppo — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 12, 2016

The seven-year-old has reportedly been tweeting with the help of her mother Fatemah, who gave an interview to CNN on December 11 on the matter. Following the distress messages, Aleppo governor Hussein Diab promised to rescue the child and her family, a tweet from CEO of Al-Masdar News Leith Abou Fadel said:

Governor of Aleppo promises to evacuate @AlabedBana and her family to safety in a recent statement. — Leith Abou Fadel (@leithfadel) December 12, 2016

2. Lina Shamy has been tweeting from inside Aleppo on how no one could leave the city despite talks of truce and evacuation:

Assad & Iranians broke the ceasefire. the genocide still ongoing!

No one could leave the city#StandWithAleppo#Aleppo pic.twitter.com/rKencmZ3eN — Lina shamy (@Linashamy) December 14, 2016

3. Monther Etaky, a journalist from Aleppo, has been tweeting updates as well, on how bombing has continued in Aleppo:

Bombing still running until now on the #Besieged_Aleppo pic.twitter.com/M8gyzVSwwI — Monther Etaky (@montheretaky) December 14, 2016

4. Al-Halabi Ameen, a photographer with Syrian Media Group, posted updates on Facebook:

Although none of these accounts or the information contained in them could be independently verified by The Hindu, these social media sites remain among the few sources of information for the outside world as to what is happening in strife-torn Aleppo right now.