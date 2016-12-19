Russian military plane crashes in Siberia, 23 hospitalised

more-in

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that one of its planes had crashed in north-east Siberia, but that nobody had been killed in the accident, Russian news agencies reported.

It said 23 people had been airlifted to hospital, 16 of whom were in serious condition.

The Defence Ministry Ilyushin Il-18 aircraft made an emergency landing 30 kilometres (18.64 miles) from an airfield near the town of Tiksi in the Sakha Republic at 4:45 a.m. local time, the TASS news agency reported.

Military investigators coming

The Ministry said a team of military investigators had been flown to the crash site.