Russia extends Snowden’s permit by three years

Russian authorities have extended U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden’s residency permit by three years, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. Mr. Snowden’s residency permit has been extended “until 2020”, said Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Mr. Snowden’s Russian lawyer Anatoly Kucherena confirmed to RIA Novosti state news agency that the Russian immigration service in early January extended the permit by three years, while he has already spent more than three years in the country.

Ms. Kucherena added that if Mr. Snowden ends up staying in Russia for five years, he will be able to apply for Russian citizenship. — AFP