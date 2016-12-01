Putin seeks better ties with U.S. in conciliatory address

Partners in power: Russian President Vladimir Putin with PM Dmitry Medvedev, after addressing the Federal Assembly of both houses of Parliament in Moscow on Thursday. | Photo Credit: DMITRY ASTAKHOV

In a conciliatory state-of-the-nation address, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday voiced hope for mending a rift with the U.S. and pooling efforts in fighting terrorism.

The speech reflected Moscow’s hope that President-elect Donald Trump could help repair ties with Washington that have sunk to a post-Cold War low over the crisis in Ukraine, the Syria war and other disputes.

Mr. Putin emphasised that friendly relations between the two superpowers are essential for global stability.

“Russia-U.S. cooperation in solving global and regional problems answers the interests of the entire world,” he said. “We share responsibility for ensuring global security and stability and strengthening the non-proliferation regime.”

Mr. Putin’s live address contrasted with some of his recent speeches, in which he launched scathing attacks on the U.S. and its allies.

Tensions escalated during the U.S. election campaign, when President Barack Obama’s administration accused Moscow of hacking American political sites and e-mail accounts in an effort to interfere with the vote. The Kremlin has rejected the accusations. Mr. Putin noted in his speech that Russia has faced “attempts of foreign pressure with all tools involved from the myths about Russian aggression, [allegations] of meddling in elections to the hounding of our athletes,” a reference to doping scandals.

But he also emphasised that Russia bears no grudge against the West and is open for a “friendly and equal” dialogue on global issues.

In a phone call on Nov. 16, Mr. Trump had told Mr. Putin that he looks forward to “a strong and enduring relationship with Russia and the people of Russia”, according to his transition team. Mr. Putin said that Russia is open to a “friendly and equal dialogue” about global security. He mostly focused his speech on economic and social issues, saying that the Russian economy is on the way to recovery.

The Russian economy contracted 3.7 per cent in 2015 and the recession has continued this year under the combined blow of low oil prices and Western sanctions. Alexei Navalny, a leading opposition figure, said that Mr. Putin’s speech sounded dull as he muted his criticism of the West. — AP