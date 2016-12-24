Putin praises Trump, hits out at Democrats

more-in

Vladimir Putin praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, saying he had his finger on the pulse of U.S. society, and launched a scathing attack on the Democrats, saying they had forgotten the meaning of their own name and were sore losers.

Speaking at his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia’s President said that only Russia had believed that Mr. Trump would become the next President of the United States, but that did not mean the Democrats had the right to blame him for their defeat.

“The current administration and the leadership of the Democratic Party are trying to blame all their failures on external factors,” Mr. Putin told reporters.

Mr. Putin accused the Democrats of “shamelessly” abusing their status as the ruling party to try to influence public opinion.

“Outstanding figures in American history from the ranks of the Democratic Party would likely be turning in their graves. Roosevelt certainly would be,” he said.

However, Mr. Putin also dismissed suggestions Moscow had helped Mr. Trump to victory in any way.

The question of who hacked the U.S. Democratic party was not important anyway, said Mr. Putin, but what the hacks revealed, that public opinion in the United States was being manipulated, was. — Reuters