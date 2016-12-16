Putin involved in U.S. hacking?

Bitter ties: Russia’s Vladimir Putin instructed how material hacked from DNC was to be used, says a TV report. Picture shows him with Barack Obama last year. | Photo Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev

U.S. intelligence officials now believe Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally involved in hacking during the American election campaign as part of a vendetta against Hillary Clinton, NBC News reported late on Wednesday.

Mr. Putin personally instructed how material hacked from U.S. Democrats was leaked and otherwise used, the U.S. television network said, quoting two senior officials with access to this information.

The officials said they have a “high level of confidence” in this new assessment, NBC reported.

‘Ridiculous nonsense’

Asked if there was basis to the allegations, Mr. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists: “Ridiculous nonsense cannot have any basis.”

Last weekend, The Washington Post reported a CIA evaluation that Russia had hacked the e-mails of U.S. persons and institutions as a way to sway the election in favour of Republican Donald Trump, who eventually did beat Ms. Clinton on November 8. Mr. Putin is said never to have forgiven Ms. Clinton — then Secretary of State — for publicly questioning the integrity of parliamentary elections in 2011 in Russia, and accused her of encouraging street protests.

The intelligence officials told NBC that Mr. Putin’s goals in the alleged hacking began as revenge against Ms. Clinton.

Undermining the process

But they transformed into a broader effort to show that the world of U.S. politics was corrupt and to, in the words of one official, “split off key American allies by creating the image that (other countries) couldn’t depend on the U.S. to be a credible global leader any more."

In preparation for possible retaliation, U.S. intelligence agencies have intensified probing of Mr. Putin's personal wealth, NBC said, citing U.S. officials. Mr. Trump, who has spoken warmly of Mr. Putin, has dismissed as “ridiculous” the allegation that Russia was behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee e-mails and people close to Ms. Clinton. Leading U.S. lawmakers have called for a congressional investigation into the hacking. — AFP