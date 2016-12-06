President leaves for Chennai

more-in

President Pranab Mukherjee left for Chennai on Tuesday to pay his respect to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who passed away on Monday night.

Earlier, an IAF plane carrying Mukherjee to Chennai returned to Delhi some 30 minutes after take off due to a technical snag. He then took another aircraft.

In a condolence message to Vidyasagar Rao, the Tamil Nadu Governor, Mukherjee said the country “has lost an icon who was loved and admired by millions.

“She was regarded one of India’s most charismatic and popular leaders,” Mukherjee said.