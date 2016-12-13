International

Police say man stabs, wounds 7 children at Indonesian school

Police say seven children have been stabbed and wounded by a knife-wielding man at an elementary school in central Indonesia.

Police spokesman Jules Abraham Abast says the children are in stable condition at a hospital. They suffered neck, chest and head wounds in the attack Tuesday morning in East Nusa Tenggara province.

The man was captured by soldiers after panicked students fled to a military post near the school.

TV footage showed dozens of angry residents gathered outside the local police station where the assailant is being held and demanding he face mob justice.

