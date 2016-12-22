Police hunt for Tunisian over Berlin attack

terror target: The market area in front of the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin which was attacked earlier in the week; (inset) a photo of the suspect, released by Germany’s Federal Crime Office. | Photo Credit: ODD ANDERSEN

German police are looking for an asylum-seeker from Tunisia after finding an identity document under the driver’s seat of a truck that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market and killed 12 people, officials and security sources said on Wednesday.

The federal prosecutor’s office said it was offering a reward of up to €100,000 ($104,000) for information leading to the capture of the suspect, whom it identified as 24-year-old Anis Amri.

“Beware: He could be violent and armed!” the prosecutor'’ office said in a statement, in which it described Amri as 1.78 metres tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

This combination of pictures shows a handout portrait released by German Federal Police Office showing two pictures of Tunisian man identified as Anis Amri, suspected of being involved in the Berlin Christmas market attack.

Imprisoned in Italy

Amri’s father and security sources told Tunisia’s Radio Mosaique that he had left Tunisia seven years ago as an illegal immigrant and had spent time in prison in Italy.

In Duesseldorf, Ralf Jaeger, Interior Minister of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), said the Tunisian appeared to have arrived in Germany in July 2015 and his asylum application had been rejected.

He seemed to have used different names and had been identified by security agencies as being in contact with an Islamist network. He had mainly lived in Berlin since February, but was recently in NRW, Mr. Jaeger added.

After being turned down for asylum, the man should have been deported but could not be returned to Tunisia because his documents were missing, he said.

“Tunisia at first denied that this person was its citizen,” said Mr. Jaeger, adding that German authorities started the process of getting new identity papers in August 2016. “The papers weren’t issued for a long time. They arrived today.”

The new details added to a growing list of questions about whether security authorities missed opportunities to prevent the attack, in which a 25-tonne truck mowed down a crowd of shoppers and smashed through wooden huts selling gifts, mulled wine and sausages. It was the deadliest attack on German soil since 1980.

Police initially arrested a Pakistani asylum-seeker near the scene, but released him without charge on Tuesday. It remains unclear whether the real perpetrator was acting alone or with others.

The Polish driver of the hijacked truck was found shot dead in the cabin of the vehicle. Bild newspaper said he had been alive until the attack took place. It also quoted an investigator as saying there must have been a struggle with the attacker, who may have been injured.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility, as it did for the Nice attack.

The Passauer Neue Presse newspaper quoted the head of the group of Interior Ministers from Germany’s 16 federal States, Klaus Bouillon, as saying tougher security measures were needed.

Some politicians have blamed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open-door migrant policy for making such attacks more likely. The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has gained support in the last two years as the Chancellor’s popularity has waned, said on Tuesday that Germany is no longer safe. — Reuters