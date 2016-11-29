Plane carrying football players from Brazil crashes in Colombia

more-in

A plane carrying members of Brazil's Chapecoense Real football team crashed late Monday near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.

"Confirmed, the aircraft license number CP2933 was carrying the team @ChapecoenseReal. Apparently there are survivors," the Jose Maria Cordova de Rionegro airport, which serves Medellin, said on its Twitter account.

Medellin’s Mayor Federico Gutierrez said that it is possible there are survivors.

“It’s a tragedy of huge proportions,” Gutierrez told Blu Radio on his way to the site in a mountainous area outside the city where the chartered aircraft is believed to have crashed shortly before midnight local time.