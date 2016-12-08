Philippines says it may not help U.S. on SCS patrols

Ties with China matter more is the underlying message conveyed by Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana as he gestures during a conference in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines on Thursday. Mr. Lorenzana has said it is highly unlikely the Philippines will allow the U.S. military to use his country as a springboard for its freedom of navigation patrols in the disputed South China Sea. | Photo Credit: AP

Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has said it is highly unlikely Manila will allow the United States military to use his country as a springboard for its freedom of navigation patrols in the disputed South China Sea to avoid antagonising China.

Mr. Lorenzana said on Thursday that U.S. ships and aircraft could use bases in Guam, Okinawa or fly from aircraft carriers to patrol the disputed waters.

Under President Rodrigo Duterte’s predecessor, Benigno Aquino III, some U.S. aircraft and ships stopped in the Philippines on the way to patrolling the disputed waters to counter China’s aggressive moves to back up its territorial claims.

Growing ties with China

Mr. Duterte, who took office in June, has taken steps to mend damaged ties with China while taking a hostile stance on the U.S., his country’s longtime treaty ally.