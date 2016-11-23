Pentagon confirms al-Qaeda leader’s death in Syria

This May 24, 2014 file photo shows al-Qaeda militants posing with the outfit’s flags in front of a museum in Seiyun in Yemen’s Hadramawt province. The Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday that Abu Afghan al-Masri, an Egyptian who joined the al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and later moved to Syria, was eliminated in a U.S. air strike on November 18 near Sarmada, Syria. | Photo Credit: -

Abu Afghan al-Masri, an Egyptian who joined the group in Afghanistan and later moved to Syria, was killed on November 18.

The United States Ministry of Defence on Tuesday confirmed that a senior al-Qaeda leader was killed in a U.S. air strike near Sarmada, Syria, last week.

Abu Afghan al-Masri, an Egyptian who joined the al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and later moved to Syria, died on November 18, Xinhua quoted Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook as saying. “He had ties to terrorist groups operating throughout Southwest Asia, including groups responsible for attacking the U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan and those plotting to attack the West,” said Mr. Cook.

Sporadic strikes

The U.S. has carried out sporadic strikes in the past against veteran al-Qaeda members who migrated to northwestern Syria from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Barack Obama ordered the Pentagon to deploy more drones and intelligence assets against an al-Qaeda-linked military group in Syria, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra and now called Jabhat Fatah al-Sham — or Front for the Conquest of Syria.

The move highlights Mr. Obama’s concern that it is turning parts of Syria into a new base of operations for the al-Qaeda on Europe’s southern doorstep.

Trump to be tougher

During his campaign, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he would be even more aggressive in going after militants than Mr. Obama.