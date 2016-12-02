Parrikar holds detailed discussions in Dhaka

more-in

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar ended his two-day visit to Bangladesh on Thursday, after holding wide-ranging discussions with the nation’s political and military leadership.

This was the first-ever visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Bangladesh. Mr. Parrikar was accompanied by the Vice Chiefs of the Army and Air Force, Deputy Chief of the Navy, Director General of the Coast Guard and senior Defence Ministry officials. The visit comes in the backdrop of the recent settlement of the land and maritime boundaries and increased exchanges between the two defence forces .

An Indian High Commission press release said the visit was also the first by an Indian Defence Minister to any of India’s immediate neighbouring countries and was “ indicative of the importance the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi places on its relationship with Bangladesh.”

Mr. Parrikar called on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He also held talks with the Security Adviser to the Prime Minister on defence related cooperation. The chiefs of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force, Director General of the Coast Guard and the Principal Staff Officer to the Armed Forces Division called on the Defence Minister.

The High Commission press release said the Defence Minister proposed a number of new initiatives to enhance the capacity and capability endeavours of the Bangladesh Armed Forces. He conveyed India’s full support to the vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to achieve self reliance.