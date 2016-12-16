Pakistan remembers victims of 2014 school attack

People light candles to remember the victims of the December 16, 2014 terror attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Thursday. On that fateful day two years ago, seven gunmen affiliated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan attacked the school, opening fire on school staff and children. Totally, the terrorists killed 141 people, including 132 schoolchildren. The Pakistan Army launched a rescue operation in which all the militants were killed and 960 people were rescued. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Pakistani Army chief, laid a wreath and offered prayers on Friday to mark the second anniversary of a deadly terrorist attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School.

“That time was very difficult for the whole country. It felt as though we would never be able to come out of this pain. But we came out of that time better and stood strong in front of the enemy,” the school principal said on the occasion.

“We will always remember them”

Paying tribute to over 150 victims, mostly school children, the principal said: “We have not forgotten our children, our brave Principal, Tahira Kazi and the young soldiers whose martyrdom strengthened the country. Today, we have gathered to present a tribute to the martyrs. We will always remember them and make this loss a sign of courage and a sign that guides us success.”

On December 16, 2014, seven terrorists attacked the Army Public School, and killed over 150 people, including 132 children.