Pakistan remembers victims of 2014 school attack
General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Pakistani Army chief, laid a wreath and offered prayers on Friday to mark the second anniversary of a deadly terrorist attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School.
“That time was very difficult for the whole country. It felt as though we would never be able to come out of this pain. But we came out of that time better and stood strong in front of the enemy,” the school principal said on the occasion.
“We will always remember them”
Paying tribute to over 150 victims, mostly school children, the principal said: “We have not forgotten our children, our brave Principal, Tahira Kazi and the young soldiers whose martyrdom strengthened the country. Today, we have gathered to present a tribute to the martyrs. We will always remember them and make this loss a sign of courage and a sign that guides us success.”
On December 16, 2014, seven terrorists attacked the Army Public School, and killed over 150 people, including 132 children.