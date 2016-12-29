Pakistan ready for resumption of talks

more-in

The Foreign Office of Pakistan, in its last briefing for this year, has reiterated its stance for resumption of dialogue with India and said as envisioned by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Islamabad sincerely adheres to the policy of peaceful neighbourhood and shared prosperity.

“We remain committed to amicably resolving the Kashmir dispute and all outstanding issues with India. Unfortunately, our positive overtures have not been reciprocated by India. The U.N. has a responsibility to ensure resolution of Kashmir dispute and peace in the region. We hope that international community, particularly the major powers, will play their due role to that end,” Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakariya told reporters in Islamabad.

To a question on warning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of isolating Pakistan, the spokesman said, “If isolation is that a country is at loggerheads with you and campaigns against you being isolated, do you get isolated? One should look at the bigger picture in the larger context in which things are happening. Look at the high political visits to Pakistan and our leadership’s visits to the important capitals. Assess the political developments that are taking place in terms of important relationships that major powers are developing with Pakistan. Look at Pakistan’s economic indicators and the progress Pakistan has achieved. In this backdrop, the concept of isolation is absurd,” he opined.

2016 summary

When asked to summarise India-Pakistan relations for 2016, the spokesman said Pakistan adhered to the policy of peaceful neighbourhood and shared prosperity.

“Let’s not forget that Kashmir remains the main bone of contention in Pakistan-India relations. We remain committed to pursuing our policy of peaceful neighbourhood and resolving the issue of Kashmir and all other outstanding disputes amicably. We also believe that whenever conflicts impede regional development and endanger peace and stability, it is the responsibility of the U.N. and the international community to ensure peaceful resolution and amicable solution of all disputes,” Mr. Zakariya said.

He said Pakistan continued to stress the imperative for a non-discriminatory, criteria-based approach for Nuclear Suppliers Group membership. “The international community should take notice of Indian activities and statements that are indeed a violation of India’s obligations and commitments under the Indus Waters Treaty. IWT has a comprehensive mechanism for dispute resolution and Pakistan adheres to that mechanism. It is binding on both India and Pakistan and has no exit provision. According to the sub-provisions (3) and (4) of the Article XII of the IWT, the Treaty cannot be altered or revoked unilaterally,” he stated.

The spokesman referred to the trilateral Pakistan-Russia-China talks in Moscow. There are many other regional trilaterals.