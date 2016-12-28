International

Pakistan inaugurates nuclear plant built with Chinese aid

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated a 340 MW nuclear power plant built with Chinese aid, the third of four such projects aimed at addressing long-time energy shortages.

In a televised speech Wednesday, Mr. Sharif vowed to eliminate power cuts by 2018, when his five-year term expires, and set the ambitious goal of generating 8,800 MW of power by 2030.

The government has not provided figures on the cost of the plants or the Chinese contribution, saying only that Beijing has provided technical support and that Chinese engineers have worked on the projects.

