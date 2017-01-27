Pakistan bans TV host over hate speech

more-in

Pakistan’s electronic media regulator on Thursday banned a current affairs TV show host after receiving thousands of complaints that he committed hate speech.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was hugely popular for his religious show in the holy month of Ramzan, had started his current affairs show on a controversial new channel Bol. His show Aisay Nahin Chalay Ga attracted widespread criticism when he attacked human rights activists who called for finding the five bloggers and activists who went missing earlier this month.

Mr. Hussain alleged that the missing bloggers committed blasphemy and said the allegations raised by rights activists that the bloggers were detained illegally by intelligence agencies were a bid to defame the military. Last week he had claimed that the bloggers were in India.