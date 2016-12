In this May 27, 2014, file photo, Pakistan Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, with Indian External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Photo: Ramesh Sharma

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has wished speedy recovery to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who underwent a kidney transplant recently.

According to official sources, Mr. Sharif wrote a letter to Ms. Swaraj wishing her quick recovery.

The External Affairs Minister had undergone a kidney transplant at AIIMS on December 10 and was discharged on December 19 from the hospital.