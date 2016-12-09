Oil pipeline deal signed with Chinese firm

more-in

The Bangladeshi government on Thursday signed an agreement with China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau to build a mooring point and a 220-km pipeline for imported oil.

The new project will have an annual unloading capacity of 9 million tonnes. Under this, a 146-km offshore pipeline and a 74-km onshore pipeline will be built to bring imported oil from deep sea to Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL) in Chittagong for processing. The project is expected to start operation in December 2018.

The single mooring point with double pipeline aims at unloading imported crude and finished petroleum products easily and at reduced costs and time, help expand Bangladesh’s refinery capacity and ensure energy security, according to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). Once the pipeline is installed, it will bring down the unloading time, said Mahmud Reza Khan, chairman of BPC.

Meanwhile, officials of India and Bangladesh held talks in Dhaka to finalise a draft of deals that included the use of Bangladesh’s Chittagong and Mongla ports by India.

Talks for finalising the drafts were held on Wednesday and Thursday in which a 16-member Bangladesh team, led by Shipping Secretary Ashok Madhob Roy, and a nine-member Indian delegation, led by its Shipping Secretary Rajive Kumar, participated. The final agreement on this is expected during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to India.

Indian Shipping Secretary Rajive Kumar said, “Our endeavour will be that we should complete this process of agreement and SOPs as early as we can mutually agree. Our team is here and they are working on it. I am very hopeful that, at least this part, we will be able to complete by this month.”