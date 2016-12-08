No free education for illegal immigrants, says Le Pen

more-in

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen says foreigners in France should go through a “waiting period” before benefiting from the country’s social services and that children whose parents are in France illegally shouldn’t be allowed free schooling.

Le Pen, a candidate in France’s spring presidential election, took on a prickly subject Thursday during a stroll through the Paris Christmas market on the Champs-Elysees Avenue.

The National Front leader wants to stop what she calls “massive” immigration and is urging an exit from the European Union and its common euro currency.

Le Pen said she wants an end to free automatic schooling for children of illegal migrants and says foreigners working in France legally should pay taxes for a while before accessing social benefits.

She says national policies should “benefit the French.”