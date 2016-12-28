Never asked Raheel for help, says Musharraf

more-in

Former Pakistani President General (retired) Pervez Musharraf has said he had not sought any assistance from ex-Army chief General Raheel Sharif to exit the country, insisting that his statement in this regard was distorted by the media.

“No one approached me, nor did I approach anyone... Raheel Sharif did not discuss anything with me, nor did I send him any request,” Gen. Musharraf said in an interview to a TV channel.

He said his last week’s statement to Dunya News was “distorted” by the media.

U-turn

Geb. Musharraf (73) had in a talk show last week said: “Well he [Raheel Sharif] did help me and I am absolutely clear and grateful. I have been his boss and I have been the Army chief before him... He helped out, because the cases are politicised, they put me on the ECL, they turned it into a political issue.”

When asked about the military’s influence on domestic politics, Gen. Musharraf said on Monday: “All institutions in Pakistan work together with each other.”

Time stipulation

Referring to Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan’s statement about his return, Gen. Musharraf said he has no knowledge of any time stipulation that required him to return within four to six weeks of his departure, The Dawn reported. Mr. Khan had said in March that Gen. Musharraf had committed to facing all cases against him in court and had “promised to return in four to six weeks”.

Gen. Musharraf had left the country for Dubai in March earlier this year hours after the Interior Ministry issued a notification to remove his name from the exit control list (ECL). — PTI