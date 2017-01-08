Nepal Supreme Court removes anti-graft chief

more-in

Kathmandu

In a historic verdict, Nepal’s apex court today ordered the removal of the country’s anti-corruption head from his post, saying that he did not meet qualifications required to hold the powerful post.

The Supreme Court verdict removing Lok Man Singh Karki from the top position said he did not meet qualifications required to hold the position of the Chief of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority, the Himalayan Times reported.

Mr. Karki was appointed to the position in May 2013 by the then Chief Justice Khil Raj Regmi-led interim council of ministers for a tenure of six years.

In response to a number of writ petitions filed by advocate Om Prakash Aryal, a full bench of justices Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada, Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Anil Kumar Sinha gave the historic verdict .

Mr. Aryal in his writ had argued that Mr. Karki did not possess all the qualifications required for the position as provisioned in the Interim Constitution, which was in effect during the time of his appointment.

The verdict has observed that Mr. Karki failed to meet the criteria as mentioned in Articles 119.5c and 119.5e of the Constitution.

“All activities related to his appointment including the Constitutional Council’s decision on May 5, 2013 to recommend Karki, who did not have qualifications as mentioned in the Constitution, for the position of the Chief of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority and the oath that the Chief Justice administered on him on May 8, 2013 have been quashed by this order of certiorari,” the verdict read.

“Now, a mandamus order has also been issued in the name of the Constitutional Council and the President’s Office among the defendants to appoint a person meeting constitutional qualifications to the position of the Chief of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority,” it said.

The Court has explained that Mr. Karki did not have high moral standards as he was proved guilty of suppressing the 2006 People’s Movement by the investigation commission led by former justice Krishna Jung Rayamajhi. His experience in civil service was also not sufficient to hold the top position.

Likewise, his experience in accounting, revenue, engineering, law, development and research was also not sufficient to hold the top position, the court observed, as his service in the palace could not be counted for the same, the report said.

Leaders of civil society and political parties, as well as media had been questioning the Constitutional Council’s decision to appoint Mr. Karki to the top post since the day of his appointment.