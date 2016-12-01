Nancy Pelosi re-elected House minority leader

more-in

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi was re-elected to her post on Wednesday despite a challenge from a Rust Belt congressman who said the party needed new leadership after a disappointing showing in elections this month.

Ms. Pelosi (76), a Californian who has been in Congress for 30 years and led the party in the House for 14 of them, defeated Tim Ryan (43), a seven-term representative from the Youngstown area of northeastern Ohio in a 134-63 vote, aides said.

Greater outreach

Mr. Ryan, in challenging Ms. Pelosi for the leadership job, said the party needed to do a better job of reaching out to the working-class voters who backed Mr. Trump in large numbers, and complaining about the Democrats’ track record under her guidance.

Mr. Ryan said the Democrats have only been in the majority in the House of Representatives for four of the past 18 years.

Mr. Ryan and other Democrats are angry the Democrats did not do better on Nov. 8. — Reuters