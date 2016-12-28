My victory an approval of diversity: Krishnamoorthi

The recent election results in the U.S. hold out the prospect of two different futures for the country, and progressive politicians will have to work hard to ensure that their politics prevails, said Raja Krishnamoorthi, Indian-American Congressman-elect from Illinois.

Mr. Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat, who won one of the country’s most racially diverse Congressional districts, in Chicago, said his victory pointed to the fact that America welcomed diversity. But at the same time, President-elect Donald Trump’s victory indicated the challenges, he said. “Mr. Trump’s statements might divide and polarise people. Some of his positions are very troubling.”

Mr. Krishnamoorthi would, however, give Mr. Trump the benefit of the doubt. “To see whether he can constructively support measures that support working people. To that extent, I will support him. At the same time, I will stand up for my values if there are statements or actions by the President-elect that divide us.” He is one of the four Indian-Americans elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November. “It is a real testament to the values of the American people that they would elect a person like me, even though they could not pronounce my name... that shows how large-hearted they are,” he said, in an interaction with a group of journalists.

Mr. Krishnamoorthi, who just returned from a visit to his ancestral city of Chennai, chuckled, recalling how people mutated his name during the campaign. “One person thought it was Roger Christian Mercy, while another mistook me for Chris Murphy, the more famous U. S. Senator,” he said. “That is part of life in America. People try to relate your name to something that they are familiar with.”

He recalled that President Barack Obama started his campaign for Senate from Illinois nine months after the September 11 terrorist strikes but his Muslim middle name did not cause a roadblock for his rise. Mr. Krishnamoorthi entered politics assisting Mr. Obama in the early 2000s and was one of the few candidates personally endorsed by the President this year.

Promises to be kept

He ran on a platform to alleviate the financial strain on the middle class and plans to focus his début legislative innings to work on his promises. “How do we grow and strengthen the middle class and how do we help the working people of this country… these will be priority,” he said. Visiting India always makes him more optimistic, he said. “Every time I go, I feel there is higher spirit and energy there. It renews my faith that economic growth is happening all around. In my own family, I have seen people going from purchasing their first refrigerator to their first car and now being wealthier than many families in the U.S. in dollar terms, all in one generation. But there are challenges also in India — climate change, air quality and water, for instance.”

The Krishnamoorthis took their newborn, Sonia Lakshmi Krishnamoorthi, to Chennai so that family elders could see her. The name was arrived at after a “very long discussion” and “the very classic name Soumyalakshmi” was under consideration for a long time, he said. As in the selection of name, Mr. Krishnamoorthi and wife Priya want to blend the best of India and America for baby Sonia and her older brothers Vijay and Vikram. “They are all born here and they are Americans. But we try to expose them to the best of both worlds.”