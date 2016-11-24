More than 80 killed in suicide truck bomb attack in Iraq

Shia Muslim pilgrims gather outside the Imam Hussein shrine on the last day of the Arbaeen religious festival on Monday. A suicide attack killed scores of people, most of them Shia pilgrims in Hilla on Thursday.

Islamic State, which considers Shias as apostates, claimed responsibility for the attack.

A suicide truck bomb killed more than 80 people, most of them Iranian Shia pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km south of Baghdad on Thursday, police and medical sources said.

Islamic State (IS), the ultra hardline Sunni militant group that considers all Shias to be apostates, claimed responsibility the attack in an online statement.

The pilgrims were en route back to Iran from the Iraqi Shia holy city of Kerbala, where they had commemorated Arbaeen, the 40th day of mourning for the killing of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the 7th century AD, the medical sources said.

The gas station has a restaurant in its premises that ispopular with travellers. Five pilgrim buses were torched by theforce of the blast from the explosives-laden truck, a policeofficial said.

Islamic State has intensified attacks over the past month inareas out of its control in efforts to weaken a U.S.-backedmilitary offensive launched on Oct. 17 to retake Mosul, the lastmajor city under IS control in Iraq.