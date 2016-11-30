Million Indian troops in Kashmir a hurdle to implementing UN resolution: Pak.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria has said the presence of one million Indian troops in Kashmir is “a hurdle in implementing the United Nations resolution” on the State.

Pakistan on Wednesday said India had deployed one million troops in Jammu and Kashmir, which is the highest concentration of soldiers in the world at one place.

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said the presence of Indian troops on such a “large scale was a hurdle in implementing the United Nations resolution” on Kashmir.

The spokesman alleged that since the last four months, Indian troops had “killed innocent Kashmiris and violated basic human rights.” He urged India to stop “bloodshed in occupied Kashmir.” He emphasised Pakistan’s desire to resolve outstanding issues with India peacefully.

The spokesman also called on the U.N. to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and implement its resolution.

Mr. Zakaria condemned India’s “ill” intention to sabotage the bilateral Indus Waters Treaty.