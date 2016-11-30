Michelle will never run for office: Obama

U.S. President Barack Obama has said that once he leaves office in January, the couple will “continue to be very active” on their belief that “when you work with people on the ground at a grassroots level, change happens.”

United States President Barack Obama has scotched speculations that First Lady Michelle Obama may one day run for office herself.

In an interview with Rolling Stone editor Jann Wenner, conducted the day after the presidential election earlier this month, Mr. Obama said, “Michelle will never run for office.”

Mr. Obama also said in the interview published online Monday that once he left office in January, he and his wife would “continue to be very active” on their belief that “when you work with people on the ground at a grass roots level, change happens.”