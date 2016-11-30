Man walks 1,000 km for justice

more-in

A 48-year-old Indian man in Dubai, who has been living in a public park and has no money for even a bus ticket, has walked more than 1,000 km over two years to attend court proceedings to obtain a flight ticket to return home.

Jagannathan Selvaraj, who hails from Tiruchirappalli, braved traffic, heat, sandstorms and exhaustion as he made his way through the busy highways of Dubai, travelling a distance of 22 km one way from his Sonapur accommodation to attend the labour court proceedings.

A bus trip from Sonapur to Karama costs a few dirhams, but Selvaraj did not have money to travel by bus and was forced to spend two hours for a one-way trip and another two hours for the return journey after every court hearing. In the four hours, he covered a distance of 54 km and had to undertake that journey every couple of weeks. — PTI