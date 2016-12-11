Man quits job over son’s new haircut

more-in

A 37-year-old man in the U.K. had to quit his job to look after his son who was sent home over a new haircut which the school said was “inappropriate” and could “distract other children.”

Craig Emmanuel, sent his son, Mackenzie (7) to St. Mary’s Church of England Primary School in north-west London, with the haircut. He claims that the school called him and his wife, Louise, and told them it was “inappropriate” and could “distract other children” so they wanted him to be sent home, the metro.co.uk.

They said they were told that he could only go back into the classroom once Mackenzie’s hair had grown back to a more appropriate length.

However, the school said Mackenzie had not been suspended and they were working with the parents to come up with a solution. As a result, Emmanuel said he handed in his notice at Japanese stationary firm, Muji, where he had worked for just five days in the warehouse, so that he could look after Mackenzie.

Emmanuel said: “Obviously it is not right. I had to send a letter of resignation because I hadn’t earned any holiday and I didn’t want to ask my new colleagues to swap shifts with me because I’d only just started and didn’t know them,” he said. — PTI